Morgan Stanley Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $64.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $64.37 on Monday. Pentair has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $64.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.