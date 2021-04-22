Morgan Stanley Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $84.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

