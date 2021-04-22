Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Zai Lab worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $157.47 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

