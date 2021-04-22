Morgan Stanley Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $26.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BOX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

