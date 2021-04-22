Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $47.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

