Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 403,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $5,529,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

