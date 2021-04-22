Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Passage Bio worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after buying an additional 700,431 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,495,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Passage Bio by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PASG. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

