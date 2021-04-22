Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $81.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,176.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.