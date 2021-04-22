MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

MOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.18. 21,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,327. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

