MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $889,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,423. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.