MTM Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.