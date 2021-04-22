MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

