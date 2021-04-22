Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.