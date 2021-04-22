Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. 99,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,088,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

