Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 57,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

AEM traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,194. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

