Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Toro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. 6,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

