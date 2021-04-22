Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $1,337,161. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,802,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

