MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 7.5%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 1,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 458,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.