Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $161.97 and last traded at $161.97, with a volume of 15372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.68.

The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.91.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,027.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 258.1% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 37,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 27,105 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.