Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.84.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $159.32 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

