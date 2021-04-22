National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$489.50 million.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

