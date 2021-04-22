National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.13.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,283. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.44. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.