National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

