NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 147,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,534,693 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

