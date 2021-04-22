Nepsis Inc. Grows Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after acquiring an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 402,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,369,832. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

