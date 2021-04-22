Nepsis Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

ACGL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

