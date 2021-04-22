Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.29.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.90 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.50 and a 200 day moving average of $521.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 80,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

