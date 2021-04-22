NETSTREIT (NTST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

