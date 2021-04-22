Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Neuronetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $296.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,874 shares of company stock valued at $606,264. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

