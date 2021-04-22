New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management.

