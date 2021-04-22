New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.