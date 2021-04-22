New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.