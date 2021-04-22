New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.42.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.