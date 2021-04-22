NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 159.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

