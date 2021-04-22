NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $322.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.67 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 413.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,813 shares of company stock valued at $135,363,809. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.