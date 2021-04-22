NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 413 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

