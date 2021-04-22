NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 1.9% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $41,302.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00515855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

