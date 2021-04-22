NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

