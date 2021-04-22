NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

