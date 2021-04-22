NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.27 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 7,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

