NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.14. 123,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,614. The company has a market capitalization of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

