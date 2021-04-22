Nimiq (NIM) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $79.11 million and $2.37 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,898.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.94 or 0.04493530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00484054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $912.52 or 0.01693043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00706492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.49 or 0.00555666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.52 or 0.00444392 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00244371 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,324,305,362 coins and its circulating supply is 7,662,805,362 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

