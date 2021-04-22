Niobium Coin Hits Market Cap of $372,174.44 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $372,174.44 and $115.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.17 or 0.00744461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.26 or 0.08802420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00049403 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

