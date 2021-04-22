NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $29.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after acquiring an additional 220,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $72,829,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.