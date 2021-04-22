NIX (NIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.77 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. NIX has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $121,023.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,849.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.31 or 0.04651496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.25 or 0.00512762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.05 or 0.01739399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.79 or 0.00696069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.00555639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00443343 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00246352 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,036,769 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.