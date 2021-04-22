nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $28.93

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $30.88. nLIGHT shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.