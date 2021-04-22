Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 525,681 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.33.

NMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,148 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

