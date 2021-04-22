Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 529,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $24,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $7,627,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 over the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

