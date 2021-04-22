Norges Bank Buys New Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,803,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,230,000. Norges Bank owned 0.57% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

