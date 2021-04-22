Norges Bank Invests $24.32 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 593,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 293,776 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WB. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their price objective on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

