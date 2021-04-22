Norges Bank Invests $25.78 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 673,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,783,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

